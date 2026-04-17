Mandaue City explores pay hike for job order workers

MANDAUE City officials are looking into a salary increase for "job order" (JO) workers to help them keep up with the rising cost of living. While the plan is being taken seriously, leaders say they must first make sure the city budget can handle the extra cost.

Current pay, rising costs

Right now, JO workers in Mandaue earn just over P400 per day. With prices for daily needs going up, many are calling for better pay. Councilor Joel Seno, who leads the finance committee, noted that Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano has been thinking about this raise for several months.

Balancing the budget

The main challenge is the city's current expenses. "We are carefully studying the budget because there are many expenses that need to be covered," Seno explained.

The city is currently dealing with several financial pressures, including:

Rising operational costs.

Increased spending for waste management.

A need for a supplemental budget to fix garbage problems.

While the city leadership wants to improve worker pay, there is no set date for the raise yet. Officials are working to find a balance between taking care of workers and keeping the city's finances stable. ABC