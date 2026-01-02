Mandaue rings in New Year peacefully, records zero firecracker-related incidents

THE holiday season and New Year celebrations in Mandaue City passed without major incidents, as authorities reported a generally peaceful atmosphere and zero cases related to the use of firecrackers and fireworks.

The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), through its spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Mercy Villaro, credited the orderly celebration to the strong presence of law enforcement personnel, consistent public safety campaigns, and the cooperation of residents.

“The celebration of the holiday season and the New Year in Mandaue City was generally peaceful, and there were no recorded incidents related to the use of firecrackers and fireworks,” Villaro said.

According to Villaro, the MCPO implemented a comprehensive security plan during the holidays, which included the full deployment of police personnel in strategic areas across the city.

This was complemented by the continuous conduct of Oplan Bandilyo, a public information campaign aimed at reminding residents of safety measures and local regulations, as well as sustained information dissemination efforts in all police stations.

She said these initiatives were further reinforced through close coordination with the local government unit of Mandaue, particularly in the strict implementation of Executive Order 2025-071.

The executive order regulates the selling, trading, and use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices, limits sales to authorized and permitted vendors, and designates specific areas where these items may be sold to prevent accidents and ensure public safety.

Villaro also observed that residents showed greater discipline during the celebrations, noting a significant level of compliance with authorities’ reminders and advisories.

“It was observed that the people of Mandaue City have become more disciplined and responsive to the reminders of authorities, which shows increased public awareness and cooperation,” she said.

The MCPO said the incident-free celebration reflects the effectiveness of the government’s safety campaigns and the collective effort of law enforcement, the local government, and the community.

Authorities expressed optimism that the same level of cooperation and discipline will be sustained in future public events to maintain peace and order in the city. (ABC)