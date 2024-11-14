Mandaue riprap repair now 85% complete

REPAIR works on the collapsed portion of a flood control project in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City would have been completed if not for the bad weather and the extension of the construction scope .

Daff Jugan, district information officer of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Cebu 6, said on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, that repair works are now 85 percent complete.

A portion of the 6,900-linear-meter flood control project collapsed last Oct. 29.

The repairs for the 15-linear-meter collapsed portion would have been completed this week, but Jugan said the scope was extended to 30 linear meters in total after engineers noticed additional damaged in some sections.

With this expanded scope, the timeline for completion of the repairs has been pushed back by the end of November, said Jugan.

According to Jugan, the team has completed the installation of 251.23 cubic meters of stone masonry and 683.35 kilograms of reinforcing steel bars to strengthen the wall.

An additional 10 cubic meters of concrete coping has also been completed. Stone masonry was chosen as the primary repair method to provide stability, Jugan said.

“This is the most effective solution, as the stone masonry reinforced with steel and concrete will assure long-term stability of the structure,” she added.

The extended work and delays were partially due to challenging conditions caused by recent rains, which brought water down from the mountains, complicating construction efforts.

Bad weather

In a separate interview, Rejzl Anne Awit-Rapes, chief operating officer of ZLREJ Trading and Construction Corp., said high water levels due to rain forced them to temporarily halt construction work to ensure the safety of workers on site.

“We initially planned to finish in one week, but continuous rains made it impossible for our workers to proceed safely,” Rapes said.

In addition to reinforcing the collapsed section, the team has installed a new drainage system behind and in front of the riprap.

This addition will help direct water flow efficiently towards the river, minimizing future pressure on the wall.

The flood control project in Maguikay is part of a broader initiative to manage flooding in Mandaue City, where flood-prone areas have been a recurring concern.

This project, initiated by Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Quano-Dizon, is intended to reduce flooding along the Butuanon River.

The Maguikay section is part of a 6,900-linear-meter flood control project, of which 398 linear meters were assigned to ZLREJ as part of its contract.

While the 398-meter section was completed in June, it has not yet been turned over to the DPWH as it remains in a one-year defect and liability period, said Jugan.

This period ensures that any potential issues within the year are rectified by the contractor before full acceptance by the DPWH.

Joint probe

Mandaue City Councilor Jesus Arcilla, who chairs the committee on infrastructure, said the city plans to conduct a joint inspection with the DPWH and the contractor on Nov. 25, a date agreed upon following the recent extension in the repair scope.

“This inspection will allow us to determine not only the safety of the repaired riprap but also the overall stability of all flood control projects within our jurisdiction,” Arcilla said.

The contractor and the DPWH are open to coordinating with the local government for inspection at any time, as it is part of the city’s jurisdiction to ensure the project is implemented safely for the area’s residents. / CAV