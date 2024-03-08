Mandaue road accidents up by 114% in January-February 2024

THE Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) has reported a significant rise of 114 percent in the number of road accidents in Mandaue City during the first two months of 2024 compared to a similar period in 2023.

The report showed that motorcycles were the top vehicles associated with the accidents.

According to the data provided by the team, there has been a significant increase in road accidents in Mandaue from January to February 2024, with a total of 1,683 incidents reported. In the same period in 2023, 787 accidents were recorded.

Out of these incidents, motorcycles were found to be the cause of 41 percent or approximately 690 out of 1,683 accidents. This is followed by SUVs, which accounted for about 14 percent or 236 incidents, while Sedans were responsible for roughly 10 percent or 163 incidents.

Other vehicles were taxis, which caused around six percent or 99 incidents, and pick-up trucks caused about five percent or 92 incidents.

Around 15 percent, which is equivalent to 261 incidents, were resolved amicably.

Between January and February 2024, Team recorded four deaths and 457 injuries, both minor and serious, resulting from road incidents.

This figure is already half of the 900 injuries from road accidents reported in the entire year of 2023, with nine deaths out of 4,302 incidents.

Hyll Retuya, assistant department head of Team, said they have intensified their checkpoint operations to catch erring motorists who continue to violate traffic laws, which are the most common cause of road incidents.

Retuya said that among all traffic violations, counterflowing vehicles were among the top causes of road incidents committed by motorists in Mandaue.

A counterflow happens when a motorist goes out of his or her respective lane and move against the flow of traffic. The Land Transportation Office said this is a traffic offense.

Retuya also said that aside from counterflowing, Mandaue motorists often tailgate, or when drivers follow closely behind another vehicle, usually emergency vehicles without leaving a safe distance.

He said motorists often counterflow and tailgate especially if they are running late from their appointments or stuck in a traffic situation and they wanted to reach their destinations quickly.

A video went viral on March 1 showing an SUV driver who appeared to be blocking vehicles that were driving in the opposite direction on JP Rizal Street in Barangay Tabok On February 29. Retuya said the video helped motorists understand their responsibility of not committing such traffic violations.

In an interview with Arnold Malig-on Jr., Team's Operation Division head, he said they have doubled their operations, especially targeting counterflowing vehicles during early morning and evening.

Malig-on reported that more than 300 vehicles, mostly motorcycles, have been apprehended for illegal counterflowing since Monday, March 4.

The office has also impounded 31 vehicles from motorists who were caught due to traffic violations as of January 2024.

In 2023, Team had impounded 3,400 vehicles from erring motorists.

To discourage such violations, Team imposes a P1,000 worth citation ticket for vehicles caught illegally counterflowing within lanes.

Retuya said the office has also collaborated with the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU) and the police Highway Patrol Group (HPG), which will issue a Temporary Operator's Permit (TOP) for bigger traffic violations.

When a driver receives a Traffic Offense Ticket (TOP), it means they will face more severe penalties, according to Retuya.

One significant sanction is the confiscation of the driver's license, which motorists need to reclaim at the LTO Central Visayas office.

Team said it continues to strictly monitor traffic incidents, particularly in the city's accident-prone areas such as JP Rizal, ML Quezon within Barangay Cabancalan, AS Fortuna within Banilad and DM and AC Cortes within Cambaro. (HIC)