Mandaue road rage drivers to get show cause orders

THE Land Transportation Office Central Visayas (LTO 7) will issue show cause orders to the truck and taxi driver who were involved in a “road rage” incident on J.P. Rizal St. in Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City last Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

In a press statement released Friday, Jan. 26, LTO 7 Director Glen Galario said his office had received the viral video of the two drivers’ altercation and he had directed the Operations Division to issue a show cause order to the registered owners or drivers of the vehicles involved.

The agency has also ordered the two drivers to appear before the LTO 7 office next week while the show cause orders are being issued.

A show cause order is a court order directing an accused party in a lawsuit to appear to give reasons why a certain action should not be put into effect by the court.

The video of the incident shows the truck driver talking to the taxi driver inside his vehicle when the latter attempts to drive away. The truck driver then kicked the taxi driver through the front passenger side, which led to a physical altercation in the middle of the road, causing traffic in the area.

Mandaue City Administrator Jamaal James Calipayan also announced that they had directed the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) to identify the two drivers so their names may be forwarded to the LTO.

Calipayan said they would request the agency to take disciplinary action against the drivers as a warning to others, especially those in Mandaue City.

He added that they had also instructed the Team to impose the necessary disciplinary actions against the two drivers.

The video that was posted on Facebook went viral and received various reactions from netizens.

Team assistant department head Hyl Retuya said the two vehicles did not collide, but they may have come close enough to cause a heated argument that turned physical between the two drivers.

He said the two drivers resolved their dispute after several hours with the intervention of the authorities.

However, Calipayan said the Mandaue City Government is eager to push for the finding of civil and criminal liability of the drivers so they learn from their actions, regardless of their settlement.

The authorities have also reminded motorists to have extra patience while on the road and always adhere to the traffic rules to prevent similar incidents.

“Remember that our driver’s license is a privilege given by our government. So hopefully, we will not also abuse our privilege of driving,” said Calipayan.