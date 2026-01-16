Mandaue secures GAA funding for college, hospital projects

THE Mandaue City Government has secured funding under the 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA) for the construction of the Mandaue City College (MCC) and a modern Mandaue City Hospital (MCH), with construction expected to begin this year.

City Administrator Gonzalo Malig-on Jr. said the City was allocated P450 million for the MCC and P415 million for the hospital under the national budget, with implementation targeted by the end of the first quarter.

Malig-on said the projects advance Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano’s long-standing push to expand access to education and improve health care services in Mandaue City.

He clarified that the approved GAA allocations do not yet cover the full project costs, adding that additional funding pledges from national officials are expected to be released in phases.

The Department of Public Works and Highways will implement both projects, while the City Government is funding and completing the detailed engineering design, which will guide construction.

Expected upgrade

Once completed, the hospital is expected to be upgraded to a Level 2 facility, while a new MCC campus will rise at Norkis Park in Barangay Looc. Construction will be done in phases, allowing portions of the facilities to be used as they are completed.

Ouano said soil testing is underway and construction for the MCC may begin around April. He added that funding secured this year is sufficient to start the initial phase of both projects, with additional appropriations to be sought to complete the developments. / ABC