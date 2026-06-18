Mandaue secures P650M funding for new school

MANDAUE City will receive P650 million under the national school construction program launched by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to build a 10-story academic building in Barangay Paknaan.

Local officials said the funds will be downloaded directly to the local government unit (LGU) to help address classroom shortages and expand learning opportunities for students.

The program introduces a new scheme that allows LGUs to directly implement school construction projects, which were previously handled mainly by the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Under the arrangement, LGUs will oversee construction in coordination with the Department of Education (DepEd), giving local governments greater control over project implementation and fund management.

In an interview, Councilor Carlo Fortuna said the city laid the groundwork for the project after signing a tripartite agreement in 2025 with DepEd and Sci Traders.

Fortuna said Sci Traders granted DepEd the use of a 3,000-square-meter property in Barangay Paknaan through a deed of usufruct, paving the way for the construction of the academic building.

“It is a deed of usufruct that will last for 50 years. What is important is that we already have the location and the funds, and the City of Mandaue will be the one to implement the construction of the school building,” Fortuna said.

The planned structure will house 48 classrooms and seven workshops, providing additional space for the city’s growing student population as well as technical and vocational training.

“We will be responsible for finding the contractor, managing the project, and overseeing the release and use of the funds,” Fortuna said.

He added that the new implementation scheme is expected to speed up project completion.

Technical committee

The city government will directly monitor construction progress to ensure the project meets the needs of the local education sector.

A joint technical committee composed of three representatives from DepEd and one representative from the Mandaue City Government will ensure that the building’s design and facilities comply with DepEd standards.

Fortuna said the city aims to begin construction within 2026 after completing all documentary requirements.

To safeguard the P650-million allocation, the Mandaue City Council authorized Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano to open a special trust fund exclusively for the project.

“We authorized the mayor to open a special trust fund for the P650-million project fund,” Fortuna said.

The trust fund will ensure that the allocation remains separate from the city’s general fund and is used solely for the construction of the school facility.

Once completed, the academic building will be among the largest public school facilities in Mandaue City, significantly increasing classroom capacity and providing modern learning spaces for future generations of students. / ABC, Bejay Chen Tabayag – Benedicto College Intern)