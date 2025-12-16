Mandaue seeks edge through investment code reforms

MANDAUE City is reviewing its investment code as part of a broader push by the local business community to strengthen competitiveness, attract investments and generate jobs amid growing economic headwinds, according to the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

MCCI president Mark Anthony Ynoc said the review reflects a shift toward reforms that local governments can directly control, including business-friendly investment incentives, faster permitting, clearer zoning rules and closer alignment between industry and education.

“With national uncertainties, we have to focus on what we can fix locally,” Ynoc said. “The investment code is one of the strongest tools cities have to attract and retain investors.”

Ynoc said the City is working to align its investment code with national public-private partnership (PPP) frameworks, while also updating zoning provisions under its comprehensive land use plan to give investors greater clarity on where industries can locate and expand.

The chamber is also coordinating with Mandaue City College and other institutions to better align curricula with industry requirements, particularly in manufacturing, logistics and technical trades.

“We can guarantee jobs if education is aligned with industry,” Ynoc said, adding that member companies are prepared to support training programs and donate equipment to help build job-ready skills.

The investment code review comes as Mandaue positions itself for emerging opportunities, including electric vehicle (EV) assembly, which benefits from zero import duties and taxes over the next five years; data centers linked to the Philippines’ strategic location; logistics and e-commerce hubs; and higher-value manufacturing.

Ynoc also noted increasing interest from Taiwanese investors seeking to diversify operations amid regional geopolitical tensions. Potential investments include resorts, solar power facilities and polytechnic training centers.

However, Ynoc cautioned that incentives alone will not be enough without improvements in ease of doing business, infrastructure, public safety and regulatory consistency.

“There has to be continuity,” he said. “Every time policies reset, investors lose confidence.”

Chambers across Cebu are now coordinating to present unified investment packages during trade missions, positioning local reforms — such as Mandaue’s investment code review — as a counterweight to national-level uncertainty.

“If we don’t act locally,” Ynoc said, “we will continue losing investments to our neighbors.” / KOC