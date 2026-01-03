Mandaue sees injury-free holiday celebrations

MANDAUE City recorded zero firecracker-related injuries and no major crimes during the holiday season and New Year celebrations.

The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) credited the peaceful atmosphere to increased police visibility, public safety campaigns and community cooperation.

“The celebration of the holiday season and the New Year in Mandaue City was generally peaceful and there were no recorded incidents related to the use of firecrackers and fireworks,” said Lt. Col, Mercy Villaro, MCPO spokesperson.

Villaro said the MCPO implemented a comprehensive security plan that deployed personnel to strategic areas across the city.

The deployment was supported by Oplan Bandilyo, a public information campaign that reminded residents of safety protocols and local ordinances.

Executive Order 2025-071

Villaro said these initiatives were reinforced through coordination with the Mandaue City Government, specifically in the enforcement of Executive Order 2025-071.

The order regulates the sale and use of pyrotechnic devices, limiting transactions to authorized vendors and designating specific selling areas to prevent accidents.

Villaro said residents showed greater discipline and compliance with safety advisories during the festivities.

“It was observed that the people of Mandaue City have become more disciplined and responsive to the reminders of authorities, which shows increased public awareness and cooperation,” she said.

The MCPO said the incident-free holiday reflects the effective partnership between law enforcement, the local government and the community. / ABC