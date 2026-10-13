Mandaue SK prexy ‘fails’ to pay P1.35M loan

A CATERER has filed an administrative and criminal complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman against Mandaue City Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Federation President Fleuritz Gayle Jumao-as and event organizer Renato “Jay-R” Yosores Jr. over an alleged unpaid P1.35 million loan for youth activities in 2025.

Wendell B. Basaca, owner of LA Food Hauz & Catering Services and a resident of Consolacion, Cebu, alleged that Jumao-as sought financial assistance for the Silhig sa Paknaan 2025 festival and The Outstanding Youth Award event, promising repayment once government funds were released.

Advances

Basaca said he handed P272,000 in cash to Yosores after Jumao-as vouched for the transaction. He also made bank transfers of P100,000 on Feb. 17, P50,000 on Feb. 18, P150,000 on Feb. 19, P100,000 on Feb. 20 and P100,000 on Feb. 21, 2025. He said he provided additional advances for the youth awards ceremony.

Messages attached to the complaint show Jumao-as assuring Basaca that P700,000 would be repaid from barangay funds. Basaca said he received no reimbursement despite repeated assurances.

Dispute over repayment

From March to November 2025, Jumao-as allegedly cited accounting audits, delays in preparing checks at Land Bank of the Philippines and a lack of official receipts at Mandaue City Hall to explain the delay.

The dispute escalated in May 2026, when Basaca confronted Jumao-as at Paknaan Barangay Hall and served her with a formal demand letter.

In a written reply dated June 10, 2026, Jumao-as denied participating in the borrowing, saying she had signed no document acknowledging receipt of the money. She placed financial responsibility on Yosores, according to the complaint.

City accounting records

In August 2026, Basaca obtained records from the Mandaue City Accounting Office showing that Journal Entry Voucher No. JEV-2025-05-000183, dated May 31, 2025, recorded the liquidation of a P100,000 cash advance for Barangay Paknaan’s sociocultural activities.

Basaca argued that the entry contradicted claims that government releases were still pending. The record alone, however, does not establish whether the amount was connected to his advances or account for the alleged P1.35 million debt.

Charges against respondents

The complaint accuses Jumao-as of conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, conduct unbecoming of a public official, dishonesty, grave abuse of authority and grave misconduct.

It also cites Section 7(d) of Republic Act (RA) 6713, or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, which restricts public officials from soliciting or accepting certain loans and monetary favors in connection with their official duties.

Jumao-as and Yosores also face allegations under Section 3(e) of RA 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, which covers acts that cause undue injury to a party or grant unwarranted benefits through manifest partiality, evident bad faith or gross inexcusable negligence.

SunStar Cebu and other media outlets tried to reach Jumao-as for comment on Monday, Oct. 12, but she was unavailable in the morning and at noon. She was also absent from the City Council’s regular session that day, where she serves as an ex-officio member representing the SK Federation.

Jumao-as met with Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano on Monday morning and later met with Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede after the council session.

The complaint was sworn to before a Cebu City notary public on Aug. 17, 2026, and included bank transfer slips, accounting certifications and message exchanges. / ABC