Mandaue slaughterhouse operations continue amid planned rehab

MANDAUE City’s slaughterhouse, which has long endured structural damage and non-functional equipment, is now being prepared for rehabilitation after years of wear and the severe impact left by Typhoon Odette.

City Veterinarian Dr. Karen Merilles confirmed that their office has already recommended its closure, at least temporarily, to allow repairs and improvements to take place.

“We have recommended to close, but for the meantime, we are planning to have it rehabilitated as what our City Mayor, Mayor Thadeo Jovito ‘Jonkie’ Ouano, said. The integrity of our meat should be considered. We are proposing for renovation because it is already very damaged. For the safety also of our personnel, we have to do that,” Dr. Merilles said.

However, the Mandaue City veterinary office has yet to meet with the mayor for the final closure.

For now, however, the slaughterhouse remains in operation despite the challenges, in order to continue serving existing customers and to ensure the city’s meat supply is not disrupted.

“We are preparing for the plan, but for the meantime, it is still operating since we still have customers there. In case really no one can cope, we opted to have it rehabilitated and have it accredited also. For now, it has no accreditation because everything is already damaged, and our equipment is also non-functional,” Dr. Merilles added.

The slaughterhouse is currently aiming for Single A accreditation, which would allow it to properly serve the local market of Mandaue City.

“We are aiming for Single A for now. It is enough for the government to manage properly, and we are also considering Double AA,” she said.

Dr. Merilles clarified the difference between the two levels of accreditation.

With a Single A classification, the slaughterhouse’s meat products can only be distributed within the city. With a Double AA certification, however, the slaughterhouse would be permitted to supply products outside Mandaue and across the Philippines.

“For Double AA, the products can go out to the entire Philippines. But for Single A, distribution is only within the city. For the certification, it is only locally registered. But the meats are still consumable since we also have regulations, and we also have meat inspectors. So it is still consumable. But as to integrity, that is why we will have it fixed so that we can serve better,” Dr. Merilles said.

The slaughterhouse’s condition worsened after it was heavily affected by Typhoon Odette, which struck Cebu in 2021 and damaged many public facilities. The location of the slaughterhouse makes it particularly vulnerable to rapid deterioration.

“It was really affected by Typhoon Odette. And then because of its location, the facilities there deteriorate very easily,” Dr. Merilles said.

For the City Government, the rehabilitation is not only about structural repair but also about safeguarding the quality and safety of meat production. The plan includes upgrading the facility to meet national standards, replacing outdated equipment, and ensuring better working conditions for personnel.

At present, the slaughterhouse continues to operate under close regulation while plans for renovation are finalized. Meat inspectors are regularly deployed to maintain quality standards, and city officials assure consumers that meat products remain safe for public consumption despite the absence of formal accreditation.

The rehabilitation proposal is now being coordinated with the City Government, and the long-term goal is to restore the slaughterhouse into a fully accredited facility that will both serve the needs of Mandaue residents and uphold the standards of food safety. (ABC)