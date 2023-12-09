Mandaue soon to have 5 more ‘drug cleared’ barangays

FIVE more barangays in Mandaue City are up for declaration as drug-cleared barangays, according to a city official.

These barangays have already complied with the essential requirements, Ebenezer “Ben” Manzano, head of the Mandaue City Substance Abuse Prevention Office and action officer of the Mandaue City Anti-Drug Abuse Council, said Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

He said they target the declaration to be made before December ends or within the first months of 2024.

Drug-cleared barangays are those previously considered drug-affected barangays due to the presence of drug personalities, such as illegal drug users and pushers, and the existence of drug dens, but have undergone processes and campaigns to solve drug problems in their areas.

Manzano declined to name the barangays until the declaration becomes official from the Regional Oversight Committee.

“These barangays were already considered (for drug-cleared status) before. They just had a few requirements that they failed to comply with, which they have completed now. Two of these barangays, in particular, still need to get clearance from the National Government for having high-value individuals,” said Manzano.

The Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing Program is composed of members from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Philippine National Police, and the Department of Health (DOH).

The Committee must convene and validate the non-availability of drug supply in the area and the absence of drug transit activities, “clandestine” (secret) drug laboratories, chemical warehouses, marijuana cultivation sites, drug dens, drug pushers, and users before declaring a barangay “drug-cleared.”

As of Aug. 21, Mandaue already had 13 of its 27 villages declared drug-cleared. These are Barangays Bakilid, Tawason, Subangdaku, Tingub, Paknaan, Casili, Opao, Tabok, Basak, Mantuyong, Canduman, Casuntingan and Cambaro.

Also, the City’s Community Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP) was accredited by the DOH 7, becoming the first local government unit to get certified in the region on Nov. 30.

Manzano explained that this is just an assurance that the City’s CBDRP follows the DOH guidelines and protocols.

Among the parameters considered, he said, are the City’s facilities, proper drug case management, personnel qualification, and holistic approach to drug rehabilitation.