Mandaue strengthens mental health support for law enforcers

MANDAUE City held its first mental health program activity dedicated to law enforcers, a move that local officials say recognizes their emotional struggles and aims to strengthen their overall well-being.

Councilor Kevin Cabahug said the program is a product of collaboration among the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), Philippine National Police (PNP), Mandaue City Government, and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Office (SAMHSO).

He said while law enforcers are expected to be physically strong, they must also be mentally healthy to perform their duties well.

He said the program aligns with the priority of Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, who advocates strongly for health-centered initiatives under his administration.

The City, he added, is not only looking at physical fitness but also focusing on mental fitness among police officers and jail personnel.

According to Cabahug, the initiative will help law enforcers conduct self-checks, assess their condition, and learn how to cope with stress brought about by the heavy nature of their job.

“As we all know, being a law enforcer is one of the heaviest responsibilities. They handle peace and order every day, and it is only right that we also check on them mentally,” he said.

SAMHSO representative Niño Dargantes explained that the activity focuses on identifying common problems faced by law enforcers and developing solutions through stress management and emotional regulation training.

He said the objective is to humanize those in uniform, individuals often perceived as strong and unshaken, yet silently carrying emotional burdens.

“Many look at law enforcers as tough people, but they are human too. This program teaches them how to manage stress and emotions, because whatever they carry internally may reflect in how they deal with the public,” Dargantes said.

He added that Ouano has strengthened mental health efforts by hiring additional psychometricians and providing SAMHSO with a psychologist to ensure sustainable support.

“The mayor wants mental health reinforced because when the mental health of our people is strong, the city becomes strong too,” he said.

The program has begun with personnel from the PNP and BJMP and is scheduled to continue monthly. Dargantes said the next sessions will include the Bureau of Fire Protection and other new participants to widen the reach of the initiative. (ABC)