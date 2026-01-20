Mandaue strengthens traffic team with additional workforce

THE Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) has strengthened its workforce with the addition of more than 40 newly trained personnel who are set to be deployed soon to help manage traffic and apprehend violators across the city.

Team department head Hyll Retuya said the new personnel will augment the agency’s current workforce to address the shortage of traffic enforcers, especially in critical areas.

“At present, we have trained more than 40 new personnel. They will augment our existing workforce because we have identified the need for additional traffic enforcers to assist in traffic management and the apprehension of traffic violators,” Retuya said.

He said Team’s responsibilities go beyond traffic control, as the agency is also tasked with enforcing traffic laws and ensuring order on major roads.

With shifting schedules and the need to man critical areas at all times, Retuya said the agency requires more personnel on the ground, aside from those assigned to mobile and roving operations.

“These additional personnel will soon be deployed in the field to help apprehend traffic violators,” he added.

Retuya welcomed the support of the Mandaue City Government under Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, saying the hiring of new personnel is a big help to the agency.

“We are grateful because the City Government, led by Mayor Jonkie Ouano, provided us with additional personnel. This is a huge help on our part,” Retuya said.

The new hires recently completed a three-day comprehensive training program designed to prepare them for fieldwork.

Retuya said the training covered various modules to ensure that the trainees fully understand the duties and responsibilities of a traffic enforcer.

“The training was comprehensive. It included different modules so that they would clearly understand the work of traffic personnel. After completing the training, they will be deployed to the field so they can further develop their skills,” he said.

The training included pre-tests, post-tests, and practical exercises.

Retuya noted that only those who successfully complete the training are allowed to be deployed.

Some trainees are also assigned to administrative duties, but the majority will be placed in the field.

“While some of the newly hired personnel may be assigned to office work, the bulk of them will be deployed in the field because that is where the need is,” he said.

Retuya said Team currently has more than 400 personnel, and with the new additions, the agency’s manpower will be close to 500.

He expressed confidence that the increased workforce will help the City better address the growing number of traffic violations.

“With this number, we can better respond to traffic violations because we know that there are many violators,” he said.

He added that aside from the initial training, Team personnel also undergo special trainings, including those conducted in coordination with the Land Transportation Office and orientations on local traffic ordinances.

New enforcers are also paired with experienced personnel to help them adjust to actual field conditions, including the proper filling out of traffic citation tickets. (ABC)