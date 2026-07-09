Mandaue suspends classes over ashfall

FACE-TO-FACE classes in all public and private schools in Mandaue City were suspended Thursday, July 9, 2026, after volcanic ash from the moderately explosive eruption of Mt. Kanlaon reached the city, prompting local authorities to prioritize the safety of students and residents.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano announced the suspension through an advisory, saying classes in all levels would remain suspended until further notice as a precautionary measure against the ashfall.

The Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-Phivolcs) confirmed that Mt. Kanlaon experienced a moderately explosive eruption and remains under Alert Level 2, or Moderate Unrest.

Following the eruption, fine volcanic ash was carried by prevailing winds and reached parts of Metro Cebu, including Mandaue City.

The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB)-Central Visayas advised residents to wear face masks, preferably N95 or KN95 masks, when going outdoors, especially in areas experiencing ashfall or haze. It also urged the public to stay indoors as much as possible, keep doors and windows closed, limit outdoor activities for individuals with asthma, allergies and other respiratory conditions, protect their eyes by wearing eyeglasses or goggles, cover food and drinking water to prevent contamination, and drive cautiously as ash may reduce visibility and make roads slippery.

Parents who fetched their children from Mandaue City Central School welcomed the suspension, saying they had already noticed the ashfall in the city.

Bowin Laborte, a father, said he immediately bought face masks after learning about the ashfall.

“Oo nagpalit ra sad mi ug mask niya gisiguro nalang nako akong bata tungod sa kuan lagi ash fall (Yes, we bought masks right away, and I made sure my child was protected because of the ashfall),” Laborte said.

He said he also noticed ash settling on his motorcycle.

“Oo, kabantay jud ko nga abog kaayo. Pagsakay gani namo sa motor namuti gani ang mga handle, kaning mga itom nga part ba, namuti tungod sa abog.”

(Yes, I really noticed how heavy the ashfall was. When we rode the motorcycle, even the black handles had turned white from the ash)

Laborte said he agreed with the suspension, adding that he would keep his child indoors for safety.

“Oo mas maayu jud nga gi cancel ang klase para safe ang mga bata ba, niya sa balay dili sad nako pagawson ako anak didto ra jud sa sulod para safety lang jud ang bata.”

(Yes, it’s better that classes were canceled so the children can stay safe. At home, I won’t let my child go outside. He’ll just stay indoors for his safety)

Another parent, Jonathan Gualisa, said he first learned about the class suspension through Mayor Ouano’s Facebook post before fetching his child from school.

“Adto ko nakabalita sa post ni Jonkie nga gi suspend ang klase sa mga bata kay tungod sa Kanlaon, kay daghan kaayug mga ash ba.”

(I learned about it through Mayor Jonkie’s post announcing that classes had been suspended because of Mt. Kanlaon, as there was already a lot of volcanic ash)

He said he experienced eye irritation while riding his motorcycle earlier that morning.

“Kay ganina pag tuyok nako nagsakay kog motor sakit kay ako mata niya nahibong ko unsa to, tungod diay sa ash diay (Earlier, while I was riding my motorcycle, my eyes started hurting. I wondered what was causing it, but I later realized it was because of the volcanic ash),”

Gualisa said suspending face-to-face classes was the right decision because volcanic ash could still enter classrooms, especially with the strong winds affecting the area.

“Mas nindot jud maam nga i suspend jud maam kay ang ato tawng mga bata ba, niya ang kuan man gud na, abog, bisan pag naa ka sud sa room mosud japon na ang abog, labi na karun nga kusog sad kay ang hangin tungod kay naa tay typhoon ba.”

(It’s really better that classes were suspended because it’s for the safety of the children. The volcanic ash can still get inside the classrooms even if you’re indoors, especially now that the winds are strong because of the typhoon)

He encouraged families to remain indoors until conditions improve.

“Mas maayu jud nga pundo lang usa sulod sa balay jud kay grabe kaayu ang abog (It’s better for everyone to stay inside their homes for now because the ashfall is really heavy).” (ABC & Gwenyth Borgonia - UV Intern)