Mandaue terminates compressed workweek

Summary:

The Mandaue City Government has ended its four-day compressed workweek and restored a regular five-day workweek to provide residents with more convenient and accessible government services.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano stated City Hall offices resumed normal operations for uninterrupted public service, but will continue internal conservation measures to reduce fuel and electricity expenses.

City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on Jr. is consolidating reports to determine operational savings, noting the City prioritized public service over cost-cutting regardless of the final amount saved.

THE Mandaue City Government has ended its skeletal workforce arrangement and restored a regular five-day workweek after residents called for more accessible government services.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said they withdrew the four-day compressed workweek policy to make transactions and document processing more convenient for the public.

“The regular five-day workweek is more convenient for our constituents because it allows them easier access to government services,” he said.

The City adopted the compressed workweek on April 17, 2026, as part of emergency measures to reduce fuel and electricity consumption amid soaring global oil prices triggered by tensions in the Middle East.

Local government units across the country adopted similar work arrangements following Memorandum Circular 114 issued by Malacañang, which directed government agencies to reduce electricity and fuel consumption by 10 percent to 20 percent because of supply concerns linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Under the arrangement, Fridays were designated as work-from-home days for government employees to help conserve fuel and energy while reducing operational expenses.

Ouano said City Hall offices have resumed normal operations to ensure uninterrupted public service and maintain full government functions.

Despite the return to regular office operations, Ouano said the City will continue implementing conservation and energy-saving initiatives to reduce expenses.

The remaining measures include minimizing fuel consumption for government vehicles and closely monitoring electricity use inside City Hall offices.

Officials said employees are still required to switch off lights and air-conditioning units when offices are unoccupied.

Operational savings

Ouano said he requested data from the City Administrator’s Office to compare the savings generated under the four-day workweek with expenses under the restored five-day schedule.

City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on Jr. said his office is consolidating reports from department heads to determine the difference in operational costs between the two work arrangements.

Malig-on said the City prioritized uninterrupted public service over cost-cutting measures regardless of the amount saved during the compressed workweek.

“Whether the savings are significant or minimal, what matters most to the City Government is ensuring that the public continues to receive proper service and that there are personnel in offices to maintain normal operations,” he said. / ABC