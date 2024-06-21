Mandaue tightens biz monitoring

Over 20 businesses in Mandaue City faced potential closure after they were issued cease and desist orders for operating without the necessary business permits.

These businesses were found to lack the required business permits and licenses to sell liquor.

Some have since complied with the permit requirements and had their orders lifted.

Walter Shane Lumbre of the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) told SunStar Cebu on Friday, June 21, 2024 that the City conducts nightly inspections, primarily on Fridays, to enforce compliance with the permits.

Each week, at least 15 establishments are inspected and reviewed with five to six businesses, or 30 to 40 percent, typically found in violation, said Lumbre.

The businesses commonly cited for violations include sari-sari stores, clubs, food stalls, and food vendors.

Regular inspections ensure establishments adhere to permit regulations, especially those operating at night.

The BPLO conducts these checks to verify the actual number of employees and the nature of the business, and to supervise nighttime activities.

Inspections may increase during events or for establishments under monitoring for earlier operating without permits.

Businesses are given 30 working days to comply with permit requirements. Those failing to meet the deadline face cease and desist or closure orders.

“I’m proud to say that Mandaue is really a compliant city when it comes to permits”, said Lumbre.

Compliance

Lumbre said while Mandaue City generally maintains high compliance with permit regulations, new businesses often lack knowledge on permits that need to be obtained.

The BPLO aims to educate these businesses on their obligations to the City and community to ensure safety and public order.

The inspections focus on verifying business permits, regulatory clearances, liquor licenses, and other legally required permits.

Unregulated food vendors found to pose high risks are issued cease and desist orders to protect the public.

Common violations include the failure to obtain business permits, often due to ignorance or cost concerns, particularly in food- related businesses.

However, recent enforcement efforts have effectively stopped establishments from serving liquor to minors, with repeated warnings to deter such practices.

“The purpose of these inspections is to supervise businesses that operate at night because trouble usually erupts at night,” said Lumbre in a mix of Cebuano and English.

The BPLO conducts these inspections in collaboration with the city legal office and Mandaue police.

To obtain a business permit, applicants can visit the Business Permit and Licensing Office at Mandaue City Hall or use the online application process. / CAV