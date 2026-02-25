Mandaue City cracks down on late-night loitering to stop youth vandalism

MANDAUE City is getting tough on late-night loitering to protect its streets and public spaces. Following a recent spike in vandalism and street fights involving young people, the city is strictly enforcing its 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew for minors. Local leaders and police are stepping up patrols to keep the community safe and clean.

Rising concerns

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano has discussed the growing problem with Mandaue City Police Office Director Col. Cirilo Acosta Jr. to ensure police monitoring and visibility patrols will continue.

The crackdown comes after separate incidents earlier in February. During these events, youths reportedly figured in fights in Barangays Banilad and Mantuyong. Ouano explained that the stricter enforcement aims to address the recent surge in vandalism and maintain public cleanliness, adding that the implementation would be gradual.

Protecting public property

Councilor Jennifer Del Mar, for her part, said a resolution was approved to strictly implement the existing curfew ordinance. This action was taken after officials received complaints about minors loitering at night and recent crimes involving youths.

She noted that vandalism has spread beyond Barangay Opao. Recently, a compactor truck was vandalized, along with incidents involving skywalks and buses, which she said threaten public infrastructure. To fix the issue, barangays, police, and parents are being asked to review the ordinance to ensure awareness and compliance.

New rules and penalties for parents eyed

To stop the destruction of property, the City is reviewing a proposed amendment to the vandalism ordinance, which is now at first reading. This rule seeks to cover offenders ages 15 to 18 by requiring community service and holding parents liable for damages.

Parents of children younger than 15 would also face penalties depending on the severity of the offense. Del Mar said officials are currently reviewing the legal basis for imposing sanctions on minors within that age group.

Police and social workers step in

To make sure the curfew works, MCPO spokesperson Col. Mercy Villaro-Kantuna said their director had directed all station commanders, the City Mobile Force Company, and other units to strictly enforce the rules.

Police are now coordinating with barangays and the City Social Welfare Services. Minors found in public places during restricted hours will be taken into custody in the presence of social workers. By stressing the need for coordination among concerned offices, Mandaue City hopes to guide its youth off the streets and preserve its public spaces for everyone. / DPC