Mandaue tightens waste segregation, revises hauling system

MANDUAE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito Ouano announced adjustments to the city’s solid waste management system, tightening waste segregation rules, revising hauling arrangements, and retaining the Mandaue Green Learning Park (MGLP) as a transfer station.

Ouano said the MGLP will remain operational but will now primarily receive biodegradable waste for composting, while only residual waste will be hauled to the Asian Energy landfill in Consolacion.

Barangay garbage trucks will no longer deliver waste directly to the landfill. Instead, an accredited private hauler with an environmental transfer permit will transport residual waste, he said, adding that the city has no direct contract with Asian Energy as hauling will be handled through the service provider.

The mayor said the city is finalizing the hauling contract and is reviewing quotations from other providers to ensure cost efficiency, noting that the current hauler offered lower rates.

He also cited logistical challenges at the Asian Energy landfill, particularly the steep terrain in Consolacion, make direct hauling difficult and unsafe for poorly maintained vehicles.

“I personally saw how steep the area is when I visited in November,” Ouano said. “Vehicles can struggle, especially if they are not in good condition.”

To reduce hauling costs, which are based on waste weight, Ouano said biodegradable waste will be composted at the MGLP while only residual waste goes to the landfill.

Garbage collection

He said there is a need for strict enforcement of waste segregation at the barangay level and warned that garbage collection may be suspended if residents fail to comply.

“We told them that if segregation is not strictly enforced, we will no longer collect their waste,” the mayor said.

The city has reverted to its regular collection schedule, with residual waste collected on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, and biodegradable waste on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, though adjustments may be made as needed.

“If this does not work, we may collect waste every day for the next one to two weeks,” he said. “We will adjust and adapt as needed.”

Despite the changes, Ouano said the MGLP will continue to be utilized as part of the city’s waste management strategy as officials work on long-term solutions. / ABC