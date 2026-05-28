Mandaue to auction over 2,000 unclaimed, unserviceable vehicles

MANDAUE City authorities are preparing to dispose of more than 2,000 unclaimed and unserviceable vehicles through a public auction as the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) moves to decongest its overcrowded impounding area.

Team head Hyll Retuya said the plan involves coordination among Team, the Disposal Committee, the City Legal Office, Department of General Services (DGS), Mandaue City Traffic Board, and the Mayor’s Office to address years of accumulated impounded vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, tricycles, and stripped vehicle frames.

“We already have more than 2,000 vehicles in the impounding area, and the space is heavily congested,” Retuya said.

Under a 2020 city ordinance on public towing services, vehicles left unclaimed for more than six months may be declared abandoned by the Traffic Board, paving the way for their disposal through public auction.

Retuya said the city had already conducted three separate amnesty periods in previous years to allow owners to reclaim their vehicles, but many failed to do so, prompting the city to proceed with legal disposal measures. (ABC)