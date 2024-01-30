Mandaue to build super health center

THE Mandaue City Health Office (MCHO) has announced plans to construct a Super Health Center, which will be built at the back of its building in Barangay Centro.

Dr. Debra Catulong, head of MCHO, said this project is a collaboration between the Mandaue City Government and the Department of Health (DOH).

The project aims to provide better healthcare services to residents of Mandaue.

She said the DOH has allotted P11.5 million to fund the three-floor facility, while the City has yet to disclose its share of the funding.

The Super Health Center will offer a wide range of services, as it aims to be an upgraded version of the rural health unit and mid-sized polyclinic.

Outpatient care, birthing facilities, isolation units, and various diagnostic services like x-rays and ultrasounds, will be available.

Specialized services such as EENT, oncology centers, physical therapy, and telemedicine will also be offered to cater to the specific needs of patients.

Catulong said the City also plans to establish super health centers in each of Mandaue's five clusters, consisting of its 27 barangays. (HIC)