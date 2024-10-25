Mandaue to close major roads for All Saints’, All Souls’ Days

TO HANDLE the influx of visitors for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, Mandaue City will temporarily close several roads on Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 2024.

The closures aim to ensure a smooth flow of traffic and provide safe access for the public as they pay respects to their departed loved ones, said Edwin Jumao-as, executive director of Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team), on Friday, Oct. 25.

The streets affected by the closures include B. B. Cabahug St., the intersection of F. B. Cabahug St. and F. S. Rosal St., A. S. Fortuna St. corner B. B. Cabahug St., and the intersection of F. S. Rosal St. and A. Del Rosario St.

All Saints’ Day is observed on Friday, Nov. 1, while All Souls’ Day is commemorated on Saturday, Nov. 2. Both religious holidays are collectively known as “kalagkalag” in Bisaya-speaking areas.

Jumao-as said the traffic field personnel will be deployed along these streets and adjacent areas to manage traffic and assist motorists.

Jumao-as added, the Team will deploy 40 personnel per shift across the city’s cemeteries, ensuring continuous coverage throughout the three-day period.

Smaller cemeteries, such as those in Barangay Jagobiao, Pagsabungan and Canduman, will have four personnel assigned per shift to maintain order.

The major cemeteries expected to attract large crowds include St. Joseph’s Parish Roman Catholic Cemetery, Municipal Cemetery, Manpark Cemetery, Grosmar Memorial Garden, Angelicum Garden of Angels, and Cebu Memorial Park (which straddles Banilad, Cebu City and Banilad, Mandaue City).

An incident command center will be set up at Grosmar Memorial Garden, where disaster response teams, team personnel, police officers, and market authorities will coordinate efforts, according to Jumao-As.

“No vehicles will be allowed to enter cemeteries, whether public or private, except those with authorized stickers issued to priests, persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and pregnant women,” Jumao-as said in Cebuano.

“However, these vehicles will only be allowed to drop off passengers inside the cemetery grounds, as no parking will be permitted within,” Jumao-as added.

To prevent congestion near cemeteries, the Team has not yet identified designated parking areas. Traffic personnel will direct motorists to these locations to avoid unauthorized parking.

Vehicles that violate the parking rules will be towed.

“Closing roads helps reduce congestion inside the cemeteries and ensures safe movement for people paying their respects,” said Jumao-as.

Jumao-as encouraged the public to follow traffic personnel’s instructions and plan their trips accordingly to

avoid inconvenience.

Barangay officials are also encouraged to mobilize their tanods to assist in traffic and crowd control, as they are more familiar with their respective areas of jurisdiction.

In preparation for the event, vendors are required to secure permits from the market authority if they plan to set up stalls near cemeteries.

Selling alcoholic beverages and playing loud music, which could disturb visitors, will be strictly prohibited.

According to Jumao-as, these measures aim to uphold the holiday’s solemn atmosphere.

“We aim to create a safer and more orderly environment for everyone attending the observance,” Jumao-as added.

The deployment of personnel will begin on Oct. 31, when many people typically start cleaning and preparing the graves of their loved ones.

Team urges visitors to follow the instructions of traffic personnel to ensure a smooth experience throughout the observance period.

With these measures in place, the public is advised to plan their trips carefully to avoid delays and contribute to the safe and respectful commemoration of the holiday, said Jumao-as. / CAV