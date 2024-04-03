Mandaue to consider blended learning amid rising heat index

THE Local School Board of Mandaue City has announced its plan to adopt a blended learning approach for students in the city, particularly for those in elementary and high schools, during the last two months of the school year 2023-2024.

This is in contrast to other cities and municipalities that have suspended in-person classes due to the current El Niño phenomenon and the scorching heat experienced throughout the country.

During a meeting of the board at Mandaue Science High School in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, Bianito Dagatan, the Schools Division superintendent of the Department of Education (DepEd) School Division Office of Mandaue City, suggested that measures be put in place to ensure that students are still able to effectively learn, as most students tend to have less knowledge retention without the supervision of their teachers.

As a result of this suggestion, the board decided to possibly implement a blended class setup that would involve dividing students' class time between face-to-face and modular classes, as well as shortening their class times.

This blended class setup will remain in place as long as the heat index, particularly in Cebu, remains at a high level.

Mandaue Mayor Jonas Cortes promised to issue an executive order formalizing the decision that will come up from all the recommendations of the involved stakeholders.

The heat index is the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

Just this week, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan warned that the heat index in Cebu may reach up to the dangerous level of 51 degrees Celsius in the coming months.

Cortes has assured that the executive order would be revised if the humid weather worsens over time. (HIC)