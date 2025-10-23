Mandaue to demolish city’s biggest school

THE Mandaue City Government is set to demolish the Mandaue City Central School after post-earthquake inspections found it structurally unsafe.

City Administrator Gonzalo Malig-on confirmed the demolition, adding that Looc Elementary School also has major structural problems and remains under observation.

“The Mandaue City Central School will definitely be demolished, while the Looc Elementary School will remain under observation because its building was found to be tilting,” Malig-on said.

“However, upon review, it was determined that the tilt had already existed even before the earthquake. That’s why the engineering team will continue to observe it monthly to determine if the tilt worsens even without any earthquake activity,” he added.

Malig-on said the City is securing a demolition permit for the Central School and, despite budget challenges, has received offers of help from private groups for repairs.

“Even if there were no formal requests made for private sector assistance yet, it is heartening to see groups voluntarily offering to help. We are fortunate that the damage was not widespread, because finding funds for these repairs would have been very difficult,” he said.

He added that while the demolition of Mandaue City Central School is being prioritized, minor repairs in other schools are also being planned.

“Other schools with minor damages are being repaired, but we are still identifying possible sources of funding for those works,” he said.

“For now, our priority is to demolish the Mandaue City Central School since the other schools can still continue operations safely after minor repairs,” he added.

Except for Central School and Looc, the Office of the Building Official (OBO), had declared most schools safe and structurally sound.

“So far, we only have a few remaining areas left to revisit for inspection. We made sure to return only to those that were severely damaged,” said OBO head Crystal Comon.

“But generally, our schools are safe except for those with evident structural issues. We have already recommended retrofitting works under the engineering’s Program of Works and Estimates,” said Comon.

“We also forwarded our reports after the aftershocks for further information and validation. The remaining inspections are just to ensure the safety of our students before classes resume,” said Comon.

Mandaue City Central School is considered the largest public school in the city with around 3,700 students. / ABC