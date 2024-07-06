Mandaue to deploy 100 medical personnel

TO ENSURE the safety of Palarong Pambansa 2024 participants who have events in Mandaue City, the City government will deploy 100 medical personnel to various venues.

Two ambulances will also be deployed ready to respond to emergencies.

Mayor Jonas Cortes, during a news forum on Friday, July 5, 2024, said the City is committed to supporting athletes and effectively managing Palaro events within Mandaue City.

The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu in Mandaue City will host futsal, football, and Sepak Takraw, while Arnis will be held at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.

The Palarong Pambansa 2024 will be held on July 6-17.

The City will also provide transportation, security, and facilities, fulfilling its agreement with Cebu City and the provincial government.

At the Ateneo de Cebu venue, one ambulance from the Mandaue City Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO) with five personnel, along with another ambulance from the Barangay Casili Emergency Response Team (ERR) staffed by five personnel, and one ambulance from Eversley Hospital with two doctors, four nurses, two support staff, and two drivers will be on standby.

Additionally, the Bureau of Fire Protection will deploy one fire truck with five personnel.

Similarly, at the Mandaue City Sports Complex, there will be one ambulance with five personnel, one fire truck with three personnel, and another ambulance with three personnel.

CDRRMO head Buddy Ybañez said events cannot proceed without these emergency response teams on standby, underscoring their crucial role in ensuring the safety of athletes and spectators.

The Mandaue City government, in collaboration with their Sports Commission, CDRRMO, various medical facilities, BFP, and police force, has been coordinating with Cebu City and other members of their response clusters to meticulously prepare for the Palarong Pambansa. / CAV with Kirby Clint Antoni, UP Tacloban intern