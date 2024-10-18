Mandaue to deploy 300 personnel for All Saints’, All Souls’ Days

AT LEAST 300 personnel from various agencies in Mandaue City are gearing up to ensure public safety during the observance of All Saints’ on Nov. 1, 2024 and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 2 across eight cemeteries.

Initial inspections of the city’s cemeteries were conducted on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Minor issues, such as blocked pathways, were addressed during these initial checks, according to Felix Suico Jr., head of Operations and Warning at the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

Starting on Oct. 31, the CDRRMO will deploy 43 personnel to each cemetery. They will be joined by members of the Mandaue City Police Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, barangay officials and market authorities to manage the expected influx of visitors from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3.

The observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day is known as “kalagkalag” in the Cebuano-speaking areas in the country.

Safety measures

The coordinated effort aims to prevent overcrowding, deter criminal activities and respond to potential emergencies during the annual observance.

Authorities are working with barangay officials to clear roads leading to cemeteries and are monitoring vendors to ensure they don’t obstruct public access.

Safety measures include the implementation of crowd control, first aid response, roving medical teams and strategically placed emergency vehicles. Cemetery regulations will be strictly enforced, with certain items prohibited within the grounds such as alcoholic beverages, sharp objects and flammable materials, according to Suico.

The cemeteries covered are St. Joseph’s Parish Roman Catholic Cemetery, the Municipal Cemetery, Manpark Cemetery and Grosmar Memorial Garden in Barangay Guizo, public cemeteries in Barangays Pagsabungan and Jagobiao, Angelicum Garden of Angels in Barangay Canduman and Cebu Memorial Park, which straddles Barangay Banilad in Cebu City and Banilad, Mandaue City.

Suico encouraged families to plan their visits early to avoid congestion during peak times.

“With everyone’s cooperation, we hope to provide a safe and peaceful environment for all visitors,” he said. / CAV