Mandaue to deploy more modern jeeps

THE Mandaue City Council has passed on second reading an ordinance that mandates the deployment of additional vehicles by modern public utility jeepney (MPUJ) operators to deal with the surge of passengers in the city.

The overloading of public vehicles in the city had become a common problem, which led to the proposing of the measure.

During its regular session on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, the council passed the ordinance on second reading.

The proposed ordinance is scheduled for third reading next week.

City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, chairman of the committee on transportation, proposed the idea after receiving complaints from commuters and the results of a survey conducted by the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) about the lack of transportation within Mandaue’s intra-city routes.

Lumapas explained that the current number of MPUJs in Mandaue could not accommodate all commuters and that they had recently allowed MPUJs to have a maximum of five standing passengers once they reach their full seating capacity.

Although he could not provide an average volume of passengers from the city per day, he said the situation called for more vehicles.

Based on the city’s Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP), Mandaue has four intra-city routes, each with 15 MPUJs plying them.

The first route covers areas from the Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) to barangays Banilad and Cabancalan under the United Drivers and Operators Transport Cooperative (Udotco). The second route covers areas from CICC to Cabancalan and Banilad under the Lapu-Lapu Mandaue Driver Operator Transport Cooperative (Lamadotrasco).

The third route covers areas from Tintay to CICC/Parkmall under Vallacar Transit and Ceres, while the fourth route covers the Parkmall Loop via DM Cortes, including the Parkmall terminal under the Mandaue Transport Cooperative.

The proposed ordinance mandates the addition of 25 vehicular units for Route One, 20 for Route Two, 61 for Route Three, and 31 for Route Four. This should also include one electrically operated MPUJ.

The number of additional units was determined through an assessment conducted by the City’s traffic management offices, and authorized by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

Lumapas said the ordinance would have its third and final reading during the next session on Monday, Jan. 29, and finally be implemented in the city within the year.