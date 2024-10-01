Mandaue to elect 2 new PB members

MANDAUE City is set to gain independent representation in the Cebu Provincial Board (PB), following a landmark Supreme Court ruling that impacts lone legislative districts across the Philippines.

Broader context: The Supreme Court’s (SC) Resolution 10707 mandates separate provincial board representation for lone legislative districts, reshaping local governance structures, according to Mandaue City Election Officer Annafleur Gujilde.

Comelec’s move to allocate seats for lone districts in PBs, officially known as Sangguniang Panlalawigan, is based on a 2023 SC ruling in a case involving San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, which established the precedent for lone districts to have their own representation on the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

In its 15-page decision, promulgated in June 2023 but made public in May 2024, the SC en banc states that the lone legislative district of San Jose del Monte is entitled to its own PB representation, a principle that will now apply to other lone districts.

Gujilde told reporters on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, that voters from Mandaue City will no longer vote for candidates vying for Sixth District’s seats in the PB.

Key changes

* Mandaue City will elect its own board members, separate from the Sixth District. Mandaue City was part of the Sixth District until 2019 when President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law Republic Act 11257 creating the lone district of Mandaue. The municipalities of Consolacion and Cordova now comprised Sixth District.

* Two board members will represent Mandaue City.

By the numbers

* With the addition of two PB members after the midterm elections, the PB’s composition will increase from 14 elected members to 16, along with ex-officio members and the vice governor as the presiding officer.

“This new resolution from the Supreme Court ensures that every lone district, like Mandaue, will have its own representation in the provincial board,” Gujilde said.

Status quo

Gujilde said voters in Mandaue City, a highly urbanized city (HUC), can still elect governor and vice governor.

Despite its status as an HUC, registered voters in the city can elect the governor and vice governor of Cebu Province due to a unique provision in its charter. Here’s the explanation:

* Mandaue became a city on Aug. 30, 1969, and was later declared an HUC on Feb. 15, 1991.

* Initially, Mandaue City’s original charter, Republic Act (RA) 5519, did not include a provision allowing its citizens to vote for provincial officials.

* However, this was amended by RA 6641, signed on Dec. 23, 1987. This amendment specifically granted Mandaue City voters the right to participate in provincial elections.

* Section 96 of RA 6641 states: “The qualified voters in the city shall be entitled to vote in any election for the offices of the provincial governor, vice-governor, and members of the provincial board of the Province of Cebu, and any of such qualified voters can be a candidate for any provincial office.”

This provision in Mandaue’s charter creates an exception to the general rule stated in the Local Government Code of 1991, which typically excludes highly urbanized cities from participating in provincial elections.

What’s next

Candidates for Mandaue’s new PB seats will file their certificates of candidacy (COCs) at the Comelec office in Mandaue City, while candidates from the Sixth District will have to file their COCs at the Comelec’s provincial office at the Capitol in Cebu City.

The filing of COCs opened on Oct. 1 and will end on Oct. 8.