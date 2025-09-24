Mandaue to enforce road clearing on Sta. Cruz road; illegal parking to be penalized

THE Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) will begin full implementation of road clearing operations against illegal parking along Sta. Cruz Road in Barangay Tipolo, Mandaue City, Cebu, starting Monday, September 29, 2025.

Team head Hyll Retuya confirmed the move following numerous complaints about vehicles occupying both sides of the road, including those owned by non-residents.

Retuya, himself a resident of Tipolo, said the decision was not easy but necessary.

“I will stand by this even if it is heavy on my part because I am from Tipolo, but we really need to implement the law,” he said.

The area across San Miguel Corporation and near Caltex has long been used by residents and outsiders as a parking space, despite a previous road clearing drive in 2020 during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Retuya noted that while the road was briefly cleared then, it was not sustained.

Residents have been notified since September 22, 2025 that parking on the stretch is no longer allowed.

Starting September 29, vehicles left in the area will be clamped or towed.

Penalties are set at P1,000 for illegal parking, P1,500 for clamping, and another P1,000 for unattended vehicles. (ABC)