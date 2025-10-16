Mandaue to file criminal case vs dismissed employee; 2 others under probe

THE Mandaue City Government is preparing to file a criminal case against a dismissed employee from the City Treasurer’s Office who was earlier found guilty in an administrative case involving public funds.

City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on said the next step is to bring the matter to the Ombudsman for possible criminal charges.

“It’s possible for the money to be recovered. The next move is really to file a criminal case,” Malig-on said.

“The administrative case was resolved here in Mandaue City, but the criminal case requires stronger evidence, proof beyond reasonable doubt so it has to be handled more carefully. The charges are already being prepared and will be filed in due time,” he added.

Malig-on clarified that the administrative and criminal cases cannot be processed simultaneously because they are handled in different forums.

“The administrative case was resolved within the City Government, while the criminal case will depend on the recommendation of the City Legal Office and will likely be filed with the Ombudsman,” he said.

During a meeting with the City Treasurer on October 15, 2025, officials discussed measures to strengthen internal controls after another discovery involving two employees from the same office.

“The City Treasurer admitted there was a loss of control. There are now two more employees under investigation. They’re involved in separate incidents not necessarily connected to the first case but both cases still involve the handling of city funds,” Malig-on said.

According to Malig-on, one employee is being investigated for tampering of official receipts, while the other is suspected of directly pocketing money from collections.

“The more serious case is the tampering of receipts. The receipts were altered to make them appear consistent with the collection records. That’s why we need to focus on fixing the system to understand how receipts could be tampered with or how reports could be overridden when the system is supposed to be computerized,” Malig-on said.

He added that a video related to one of the incidents exists, but the City has chosen not to release it until the ongoing investigation is completed.

“They’ve already been isolated and are no longer allowed to handle cash, but we still want them to report to work so we can hear their side,” he said. “It’s possible their statements could help us see the bigger picture, maybe there are still others involved.”

Malig-on emphasized the need for system-level changes, not just personnel movements or suspensions, to prevent future misuse of city funds.

“We have to go deeper than just reassigning or suspending staff. The problem might be within the system itself. We need to make sure this never happens again,” he said.

He also raised concern that the anomalies might have been happening for months, or even years, without being detected.

“Our main concern is if these incidents had been going on for a long time, how much money has already been lost from the City Treasurer’s Office?” Malig-on said.

The Mandaue City Government assured the public that ongoing reforms and investigations aim to protect public funds and restore accountability in the Treasurer’s Office. (ABC)