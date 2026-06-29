Mandaue to get P50M hospital aid

IMPROVED healthcare services for Mandaue City residents are expected as the Cebu Provincial Government allocates P50 million in financial assistance for the purchase of medical equipment for the Mandaue City Hospital.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro announced the assistance during the City Government’s flag-raising ceremony on Monday, June 29, 2026. The amount, she said, will serve as an initial allocation to help improve healthcare services for Mandaue residents while strengthening collaboration between the Provincial Government and the City.

The financial assistance has been approved through a resolution by the Provincial Board, allowing the documents to be forwarded to the Capitol’s executive department for the processing and release of the check, according to City Councilor Joel Seno.

“We approved the process earlier through a resolution, and that is what they need at the Capitol for the release of the check,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Seno said the financial assistance will help equip the City-run hospital for its operations.

“Any amount is a big help already,” he said.

Hospital equipment

According to Seno, the Provincial Government’s assistance will be used to procure hospital equipment, while the City Government will handle the purchasing process once the funds are released.

The equipment includes emergency room equipment, operating room and delivery room equipment, laboratory machines, physical rehabilitation equipment, a portable ultrasound machine, a mobile x-ray unit, a bedside ultrasound with a curvilinear transducer for focused assessment with sonography in trauma examinations, and a BTL 6000 Super Inductive System, a versatile electromagnetic therapy device designed for various therapeutic applications.

Seno said the City has been allocating funds for the project and will continue doing so in phases based on the hospital’s requirements.

During her speech, Baricuatro commended Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano’s leadership, particularly his focus on transparency and accountability, while assuring the City of the Provincial Government’s continued support for its priority healthcare initiatives. / ABC & GWENYTH BORGONIA, UV INTERN