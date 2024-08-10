Mandaue to give P100K to slain cop’s kin

THE Mandaue City government has promised to provide P100,000 in financial assistance to the family of Staff Sergeant Orven Seth Felicio, the cop who was tragically shot and killed by a 16-year-old boy after assisting barangay tanods in apprehending curfew violators.

City Councilor Oscar Del Castillo, who chairs the council’s Committee on Police, Fire, and Penology, said the city is taking steps to expedite the release of the financial aid to ensure that the family receives the assistance as soon as possible.

He said the City usually provides P50,000 as standard assistance to families in similar situations. However, given the circumstances surrounding Felecio’s death and the fact that his wife is currently unemployed, Mayor Jonas Cortes proposed to double the amount to P100,000.

He said the increased assistance is meant to help ease the burden on the family and to honor the service that Felecio rendered as a police officer.

While the financial assistance is still in the process of being prepared, Del Castillo assured that the city government is working diligently to release the funds within the month.

“Felecio’s dedicated service deserves proper recognition and attention,” Del Castillo said in Cebuano, stressing the importance of acknowledging the sacrifices made by those in the line of duty.

Mayor Cortes also formalized the giving of financial aid to Felecio’s family by writing to members of the Mandaue City Council.

He requested the passage of a resolution that would authorize the release of the necessary funds to Felecio’s family as a commitment to supporting the families of those who have served the community.

Felicio, a resident of Consolacion, Cebu, was assigned to the Casuntingan Police Station in Mandaue City.

On the evening of July 27, after finishing his duty and while on his way to pick up his wife, Felecio encountered barangay tanods rounding up minors who were out past curfew along P. Remedio Street in Barangay Banilad.

Demonstrating his sense of duty, Felicio intervened to assist the tanods in apprehending the violators.

However, in a tragic turn of events, a 16-year-old boy involved in the altercation drew a caliber .38 pistol and shot Felecio in the head and arm.

The injuries proved fatal, leading to Felecio’s untimely death.

His funeral was held on Saturday, Aug. 3, where he was laid to rest with full honors, surrounded by family, friends, and fellow officers who mourned the loss of a dedicated public servant. / CAV