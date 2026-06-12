Mandaue to give P1M aid to General Santos City

THE Mandaue City will give P1 million in financial assistance to the General Santos City Government after the June 8 earthquake that damaged parts of the city.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano confirmed the assistance Friday, June 12, 2026, saying it was a gesture of solidarity and gratitude to General Santos City for helping Mandaue City in past emergencies.

“These are the people who helped us without even being asked. Their assistance was given freely, so I believe it is only right for us to return the favor in whatever way Mandaue City can afford,” Ouano said.

Ouano said the City Government was waiting for the check to be released before processing and turning over the aid to General Santos City, with hopes that the assistance can be delivered within two weeks, although no final arrangements have been made and another city official, possibly Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede or one of the city councilors, may represent Mandaue City during the turnover if he cannot travel.

Preparedness checks

The mayor’s announcement came as Mandaue City stepped up earthquake preparedness measures after the southern Mindanao earthquake and the northern Cebu earthquake on Sept. 30, 2025.

Ouano said city officials are working to ensure that public infrastructure and communities are prepared should a similar or stronger earthquake hit Mandaue City.

“What we are doing now is preparation. God forbid, but what if a disaster of the same magnitude or even stronger, happens here? We need to know what actions we can take,” he said.

Building inspections

The City Engineering Office, Office of the Building Official (OBO), Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO) and Department of Education (DepEd) were directed to reassess the structural integrity of key buildings in the city.

The inspections cover government facilities, public markets and schools, which Ouano described as among the most vulnerable structures because they draw large crowds each day.

The mayor said many school buildings in Mandaue City were affected by the Cebu earthquake, making another round of inspections needed to determine whether the structures remain safe for students, teachers and employees.

Public drills

The City is strengthening earthquake preparedness by increasing drills and public information campaigns. Ouano said regular earthquake drills are needed because earthquakes cannot be predicted.

Authorities have promoted the “duck, cover and hold” protocol to help reduce injuries during strong tremors.

The mayor said the aid for General Santos City and Mandaue City’s preparedness measures reflect the city’s commitment to helping communities recover from disasters while protecting residents from future emergencies. / ABC