Mandaue to go cashless for traffic fines

MANDAUE City is moving to implement a digital payment system for traffic violations before the end of the year, aiming to enhance efficiency and accessibility for motorists.

Hyll Retuya, assistant head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team), stated that the new system would enable violators to pay fines using digital wallets such as GCash and Maya.

This development is particularly targeted at motorists residing outside the city who currently need to travel to the Team office to resolve their violations.

“The goal is to facilitate digital payments so that those who live far from the office can pay fines without needing to be physically present,” Retuya told reporters on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.

The system will utilize quick response codes that will be directly monitored and processed by Team. According to Retuya, several violators have requested the option to pay fines online, citing convenience and the need to avoid office visits.

“Many violators, especially those from outside Cebu, have asked for online payment options to avoid the hassle of coming to the office. They see this as an easy and accessible solution,” Retuya said.

Team is currently in discussions with a system provider to develop the necessary infrastructure. While Retuya did not reveal the details of the provider, he confirmed that the plan is still in the development phase. The system is expected to allow violators to view their receipts immediately after making payments.

“Hopefully, within the year, we can implement this plan,” Retuya said.

The online payment system is expected to significantly impact Team’s payment collections. Currently, the agency faces challenges with delayed payments and a backlog of unresolved cases.

By offering a convenient and accessible payment method, Team anticipates a reduction in the number of pending cases and an increase in timely payments.

Retuya noted that the ease of online transactions could encourage more violators to settle their fines promptly, leading to a more efficient and effective traffic enforcement system.

The agency also expects to see a decrease in administrative costs and an improvement in overall revenue collection.

The initiative is part of Team’s broader efforts to modernize traffic enforcement in the city and address the growing number of traffic violations.