Mandaue to intensify waste segregation

TO BOLSTER waste segregation efforts, all 27 barangays in Mandaue City are intensifying their practices by ensuring that waste is segregated three times a week.

This intensified approach, part of the ongoing the Marcos administration’s Bagong Pilipinas program, builds on the existing guidelines of Republic Act (RA) 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

Angelica Alcantara, the focal person for solid waste management at the City Environment and Natural Resources Office, told reporters on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, that the policy requires waste to be sorted into biodegradable and non-biodegradable categories.

Section 10 of RA 9003 stipulates the role of local government units in solid waste management. This includes segregation and collection of solid waste, which must be conducted at the barangay level, specifically for biodegradable, compostable and reusable waste.

The law states that the collection of non-recyclable materials and special waste is the responsibility of municipal or city governments.

In Mandaue City, Alcantara said biodegradable waste will be collected on Tuesdays, non-biodegradable materials like plastics and bottles will be picked up on Thursdays, and additional waste collection will occur on Saturdays.

To ensure compliance, the City Government sent a reminder letter to all barangays in early September.

Under the Anti-Littering Ordinance, barangays that fail to adhere to the segregation requirements will be fined P1,000.

Alcantara said their goal is to enhance recycling processes and reduce the volume of waste that ends up in landfills.

“The barangays are expected to integrate waste segregation into their regular clean-up activities,” Alcantara said. “This ensures that segregation happens even during routine waste collection.”

The City is providing logistical support, including collection vehicles, but Alcantara emphasized that the success of the program depends on active participation from barangays and residents.

Mandaue City has been inconsistent in its garbage collection, with collection occurring once a week, sometimes twice a week, and at times not at all, according to Alcantara.

Alcantara further said the City aims to create a culture of waste segregation, which will benefit environmental sustainability and public health.

Proper waste segregation involves sorting recyclable materials from residual waste, which is then processed accordingly. / CAV