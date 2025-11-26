Mandaue to join Sinulog Festival despite halved budget

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, that the city will push through with its participation in the Sinulog Festival despite cutting the budget by half.

Ouano said the city had already started its preparations.

“We already began practicing, but I told them that we should only spend half of the total cost. Last year we spent around P10 million, so I said even P5 million will do,” Ouano said.

He added that the team is already practicing and that joining the festival is also part of the city’s devotion.

“This is also our offering to Señor Sto. Niño,” the mayor said.

Ouano said the city will not withdraw from the event even if this year’s participation is simpler than usual.

“If it becomes simpler, the people will understand. We will not withdraw because it is already budgeted. In fact, we even cut the allocation in half,” he said.

Mandaue City placed second in the Sinulog-Based Ritual Showdown and also ranked second in musicality at the Sinulog 2025 celebration. (ABC)