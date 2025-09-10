Mandaue to launch 24/7 mental health hotline

THE Mandaue City Government will establish its own suicide and mental health hotline, with full operations targeted for October 13, 2025, in line with the city’s Mental Health Day celebration.

Lawyer Ebenezer Daryl Manzano announced the initiative during the city’s commemoration of World Suicide Prevention Day, which began with a Holy Mass at St. Joseph Parish and continued at the City Hall grounds.

“They were the first to invite us as a stakeholder. So, Mayor Thadeo Jovito ‘Jonkie’ M. Ouano will be there later and he will be making the announcement that Mandaue City will be creating our own suicide hotline or mental health hotline. Although it’s not operational right now,” Manzano said.

The hotline will be co-located at the City Health Department’s operations center and will operate 24/7. Trained psychometricians will answer the calls, which are expected to last an average of 30 to 40 minutes.

Emergency cases will be referred directly to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and ambulance services for immediate response.

“Incidents that we need to refer, for example, in the middle of the day, someone was hit and they were regretting it. They were in a hurry. So, we need an emergency crew to save them. So, ideally, we should co-locate them in the option so that they can be dispatched through the CDRRMO and the ambulance can help. So, that’s the concept,” Manzano said.

Manzano also noted that most callers are expected during nighttime hours, particularly after 10 p.m. The city is finalizing the dedicated hotline number and expects to complete preparations within the month.

According to data presented, more than 50 percent of those seeking mental health assistance in Mandaue City are aged 30 and below.

“More than 50 percent of our clients are saved or our accounts are from the age range 30 and below. So, we can classify the youth under Philippine law, because they are the first youth from age 15 to 30. Then, there are below the age of 12 to 17,” Manzano said.

From 2022 to 2023, Mandaue recorded 14 suicide-related deaths each year. As of August 2025, there have been nine reported deaths and 32 attempted suicides.

The City hopes the launch of the hotline will provide residents with immediate access to help during moments of crisis. (ABC)