Mandaue to launch free student transport program in February

THE Mandaue City Government is set to launch a free transportation program for students in the first week of February, Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano announced, following the donation of two air-conditioned vans by the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI).

According to Ouano, the City has already finalized the routes that will be used for the program, which aims to ease the daily commute of students, particularly those traveling within the central part of the city.

The two vans, which were donated by MCCI, will be deployed on two selected routes out of six that were initially proposed by the city’s transport planning team.

“The vans were donated to us by MCCI. These are two air-conditioned units, and we have already finalized which routes they will serve,” Ouano said. “Our team presented six possible routes, but because we currently have limited vehicles, we decided to operate only two routes for now.”

Ouano said the selected routes will pass through the middle areas of Mandaue City, with the Mandaue City Hall serving as the main starting point.

Along these routes, the city will establish around six designated stop points where passengers can board and disembark.

The mayor said the local government is targeting the first week of February to officially roll out the free ride service, locally referred to as “libreng sakay.”

The program will primarily cater to students, but their guardians will also be allowed to ride for free.

“Our target is that by the first week of February, we can already start the free ride program for students, and of course, their guardians will be included as well,” Ouano said. “We are not excluding anyone, but our priority is really the students.”

To ensure that the service is responsive to students’ needs, Ouano said the City has already prepared a schedule that matches school hours.

The vans will operate during peak times, including when students enter and leave their schools in the morning, during midday breaks, and in the afternoon.

“There is already a schedule in place, especially during school entry and dismissal, and also in the afternoon, around 5 to 7 p.m.,” he said. “The service will start in the morning, return to City Hall, then resume again at noon, because some students have up to three shifts in a day.”

Ouano emphasized that the program is part of the City Government’s efforts to support students and help reduce transportation costs for families.

While the initial rollout will be limited due to the number of available vehicles, he said the City is hopeful that the service can be expanded in the future if additional resources become available.

For now, the mayor said the City will closely monitor the implementation of the program to ensure that it runs smoothly and effectively serves its intended beneficiaries.

“This is a starting point,” Ouano said. “What is important is that we are able to help our students and make their daily commute safer and more convenient.” (ABC)