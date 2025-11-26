Mandaue to push through with Christmas lighting

Despite recent typhoons, Mandaue City will proceed with its annual Christmas lighting ceremony on November 28, 2025, Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said.

Ouano said preparations were delayed due to the impact of Typhoons Verbena and Tino. He said the city will keep the celebration simple while being mindful of the current situation.

“This Christmas lighting will still push through on November 28. It was slightly delayed because we faced calamities, including two typhoons. But our instruction is simple: we will celebrate the spirit of Christmas,” the mayor said.

Ouano added that the city management also decided to reduce expenses for the event and the city-wide programs compared to previous years.

“If we can cut the cost, I’m sure it will be lower than last year. Mandaue has many priorities right now, but we also cannot ignore Christmas,” Ouano said.

Ouano emphasized that celebrating Christmas is part of the city’s resilience and character, especially after the challenges faced by many residents.

“We will still celebrate Christmas, no matter what. Cebuanos and Filipinos are always resilient. We cannot bypass Christmas, especially now that many of our brothers and sisters need help,” Ouano said.

Instead of a grand Christmas party for city employees, the mayor said the celebration will be held by department and will remain modest.

The city will also still distribute holiday food items such as Christmas ham, longganisa, and tocino.

He added that the city has also reduced the budget for Christmas decorations, although a specific amount has not yet been finalized. (ABC)