Mandaue to relocate flood-displaced families to 200-unit modular community

THE Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), in coordination with the Mandaue City Government, is set to relocate displaced families to newly built modular homes in Pasilong sa Paradise in Barangay Guizo as part of the National Government’s directive to establish a model modular community.

DHSUD Assistant Secretary Johnson Domingo said the project in Mandaue City is part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s instruction to develop a full modular city that provides not only housing but also complete facilities for its residents.

“In Mandaue City, we will be constructing 200 modular homes because the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is to develop this into a modular city,” Domingo said. “These homes will be fully equipped with basic necessities such as water and electricity, and will include community facilities like basketball and volleyball courts.”

Domingo added that several national government agencies will be involved in the project to ensure the holistic welfare of the residents.

These include the Department of Health (DOH) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda), which will provide health services and livelihood and skills training programs.

The project will be implemented in phases, starting with 50 modular housing units, followed by an additional 150 units and more targeted next year.

“This is only the initial phase with 50 units. The remaining 150 units will follow, and possibly more, because the President has directed us to improve the facilities and ensure that families live with dignity,” Domingo said.

“This will serve as a model community, as most of our previous projects were limited to only 50 units. Here, the goal is to provide 200 units with complete facilities to truly improve the quality of life of the residents,” he added.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the first batch of families is scheduled to move into the modular homes on Monday, December 22, 2025.

The initial beneficiaries include 14 families displaced by flooding from Barangays Alang-Alang and Umapad.

“Our target is for 14 families from Barangays Alang-Alang and Umapad to transfer to Pasilong sa Paradise this Monday, December 22, 2025,” Ouano said. “We asked for their understanding because the process is not easy, and I did not want the evacuees to be transferred unless the area was fully prepared.”

Ouano emphasized that ensuring the readiness of the site was a priority, noting that moving families into an unprepared area would defeat the purpose of providing them with safer and more dignified living conditions.

“This is much better than letting them stay in tents, where rain can easily enter and where it becomes extremely hot,” he said. “This setup allows them to live with dignity and helps them gradually return to a normal life.”

The mayor also expressed his gratitude to the City Government, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and various national government agencies that helped make the modular housing possible.

“I am deeply thankful to the City of Mandaue, the DSWD, and all the national agencies we requested assistance from for making these modular homes a reality,” Ouano said.

For the beneficiaries, the relocation marks a turning point after months of hardship brought about by severe flooding cause by Typhoon Tino last November 4, 2025.

One of the beneficiaries, Guerlie Coyoca from Barangay Umapad, expressed her gratitude for being selected to receive a modular home, saying her family lost everything when their previous house was completely destroyed by floods.

“I am very thankful that I am one of those who were able to avail of this housing program under Mayor Jonkie Ouano,” Coyoca said. “Our previous home was totally washed out, and we were only able to save a few pieces of clothing.”

Coyoca recalled the difficult conditions they endured while staying at an evacuation center, where floodwaters rose dangerously high.

“Our situation was extremely difficult at the evacuation center at Umapad Elementary School. The ground floor was already deeply flooded, and the water was almost reaching the second floor. We were truly terrified at that time,” she said.

She expressed hope that the modular homes would finally provide her family with a safe and permanent place to live, free from the constant threat of flooding.

“We hope we will finally be given a proper place to stay, one that is safe and no longer prone to flooding,” Coyoca said. (ABC)