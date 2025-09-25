Mandaue to relocate pig farms over pollution, zoning violations

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano announced the relocation of pig farms currently operating near the city slaughterhouse, citing long-standing environmental concerns and zoning violations.

According to Ouano, raising pigs in the area has never been allowed, yet operators continued to dump animal waste that caused pollution and foul odor.

“We have already called the attention of Cenro. These farms pollute the area by dumping pig waste. While they may not be the sole reason for the smell, the site is within the reclamation area being developed as part of the Mandaue Business Central District,” he said.

The City has arranged for the farms to be transferred to Barangay Labogon, where slaughterhouse facilities are located. Ouano said he has coordinated with barangay officials and farm owners, who have agreed to move at an affordable rental rate.

The relocation is expected to be completed by the end of September or the first week of October.

However, some farm operators appealed for more time.

Leoncio Pepito, one of the piggery owners, requested an extension until December, citing unprepared facilities in Labogon and the high demand for pork during the last quarter of the year.

“We were caught off guard by the relocation. The slaughterhouse in Labogon is not yet complete, and December is peak season for sales,” Pepito said. (ABC)