Mandaue to residents: Take proactive steps amid heavy rains

THE Mandaue City Council has passed a resolution urging all barangays, residents, businesses, schools, and other stakeholders to implement proactive measures to lessen the impacts of heavy rains, flooding, rising sea water levels, and other weather-related hazards.

The resolution, authored by Councilor Jennifer Del Mar, emphasizes the importance of community preparedness and collective responsibility in reducing risks brought by severe weather conditions.

Councilor Del Mar said the measure aims to remind and encourage everyone to take preventive steps now rather than waiting for disasters to strike.

“It’s a resolution encouraging schools, barangays, offices, and establishments to adopt proactive measures,” Del Mar said. “As we all know, it has been raining a lot lately, and many people have been getting sick, so we want to focus on preparedness, especially now that the typhoon season has begun.”

Del Mar expressed concern over recurring flooding and the threat of rising sea levels, particularly in coastal barangays.

“I am worried not only about flooding but also the high sea water levels, which can cause serious problems in coastal areas,” she said. “That’s why I came up with this resolution to make sure we are focusing on both flood control and coastal protection.”

Under the resolution, households are urged to prepare emergency kits that include food, water, medicines, flashlights, and important documents.

Families are also encouraged to create their own emergency plans, identify safe evacuation routes, and monitor official advisories from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), and the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

Barangays are tasked to lead information drives, conduct clean-up operations, and ensure that canals, drainage systems, and coastal access points are free from garbage and blockages.

They are also directed to inspect and prepare evacuation centers, maintain a registry of vulnerable residents, and organize community drills to ensure that residents know what to do during emergencies.

“Barangays are really being encouraged to be proactive,” Del Mar said.

“They should focus on what needs to be done, guided by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the City Environment Office. This includes simple but important actions like cleaning drainage canals filled with garbage. It shouldn’t just be a one-time thing, cleaning should be done regularly,” she added.

She stressed the importance of consistent maintenance of drainage systems, saying, “We have to make sure that no canals are clogged because it’s already the rainy season.”

The resolution also highlights the need for coastal barangays to monitor tide forecasts and implement shoreline protection measures.

Small boats should be secured or moved to higher ground to prevent damage during strong winds or storm surges.

Schools and universities, on the other hand, are encouraged to review their emergency procedures, conduct evacuation drills, and coordinate with local authorities in case their facilities are used as temporary evacuation centers.

Businesses are advised to activate their contingency and business continuity plans, back up important data, and prioritize employee safety during severe weather events.

Del Mar emphasized that disaster preparedness is a shared responsibility.

“It’s not just the City Government’s job. Everyone from households to schools to business owners has a role to play in keeping Mandaue safe,” she said.

The resolution aligns with the mandates of Republic Act 10121, or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010, and the Local Government Code (RA 7160), which require local governments to implement programs that enhance disaster resilience and reduce vulnerability to hazards.

Mandaue City, being one of Cebu’s highly urbanized areas, is periodically affected by heavy rains and flooding. City officials are hoping that through cooperation and preparedness, residents can lessen the damage and risks that come with the typhoon season.

“This is about being ready,” Del Mar added. “If we all take part, if we all do our share, we can protect our families, our communities and our city from the worst impacts of natural disasters.” (ABC)