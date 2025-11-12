Mandaue to resume face-to-face classes on November 13

MAYOR Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano announced that face-to-face classes will resume on Thursday, November 13, 2025, in all levels of public schools in Mandaue City.

However, some schools will continue to implement blended learning as their classrooms are still being used as evacuation centers for families affected by Typhoon Tino as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, November 12.

The following schools will adopt blended learning:

1. Cabancalan I Elementary School

2. Mandaue City Central School

3. Maguikay National High School

4. Canduman National High School

5. Paknaan National High School

6. Tabok Elementary School I

7. Canduman Elementary School

8. Labogon Elementary School

9. Paknaan Elementary School

10. Tabok National High School

11. Maguikay Elementary School

12. Tingub National High School

Meanwhile, private schools have the autonomy to decide whether to resume face-to-face classes or adopt Alternative Delivery Modes (ADM) based on their discretion.

Ouano expressed gratitude to the Mandauehanons for their patience, understanding, and cooperation, urging everyone to continue working together in the city’s recovery efforts.

“Magtinabangay tang tanan sa atong pagbangon ug pagpadayon,” he said in a Facebook post. (ABC)