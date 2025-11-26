Mandaue to set up tent city for flood-displaced families

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, said preparations are underway to establish a tent city to temporarily house families completely displaced by recent flooding.

Ouano said the city has been in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) since last week to request 300 tents, which will accommodate at least 600 families.

He added that Pasilong sa Paradise in Barangay Guizo has been identified as the most suitable temporary relocation site because it already has access to water, drainage, and electricity.

The city is currently verifying, with the help of the City Social Welfare Services, the exact number of families willing to transfer.

“We are validating these families and those who will move will receive financial assistance from national agencies,” Ouano said.

He emphasized that the relocation is temporary and meant to serve as a transitory site until a permanent location is found.

Ouano acknowledged that some residents do not want to move far from their original communities.

“We encouraged those who refuse to relocate to stay with their families or neighbors if they can accommodate them,” Ouano said.

The city is also considering long-term options, including purchasing land outside Mandaue City due to the high cost of property within the city.

He said this plan may involve the assistance of the National Government and the approval of the Mandaue City Council.

Ouano added that socialized housing is also being considered as a permanent solution.

However, existing housing projects in Barangay Tipolo are already allocated for fire victims from Guizo, Mantuyong, and Tipolo, so only the remaining families would be transferred once new lots are acquired.

The tents were originally expected to be loaned for a year, but the mayor said the National Government has decided to donate them instead. The tents were scheduled for delivery on November 25.

Relocation and setup are expected to begin next week, as preparations are still ongoing.

Homes along the riverbank will no longer be allowed for resettlement after the area was declared a No-Build Zone.

Some barangay captains, however, expressed hesitation about relocating their residents because the proposed site is far from their communities.

“We cannot force people to move if they do not want to, so we are verifying now who are truly willing to transfer to Pasilong,” Ouano said. (ABC)