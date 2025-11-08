Mandaue to speed up clearing operations

THE Mandaue City Government has mobilized two task forces and is eyeing “cash-for-work” in various communities to speed up clearing operations following the recent flash floods brought about by typhoon Tino.

According to City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on, City Hall has deployed equipment, including payloaders and trucks, to conduct simultaneous clearing in different areas of the city.

“What we’re doing now is forming two task forces equipped with payloaders and trucks for simultaneous clearing,” Malig-on said.

“Mayor Thadeo Jovito ‘Jonkie’ Ouano also discussed earlier the possibility of implementing a cash-for-work program in certain barangays so we can mobilize people for the cleanup instead of waiting for the city’s limited resources,” Malig-on said.

He explained that residents in affected communities can join the cleanup for around three to five days, with the City providing tools and materials needed for the work.

“That’s the strategy the mayor came up with to fast-track the clearing operations,” he added.

Malig-on said major roads in Mandaue City are now passable, but interior areas remain heavily affected by mud and debris.

“The problem is in the inner communities. That’s where we’re still focusing our efforts,” he said.

To address these challenges, Ouano called for a meeting with all barangay captains on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, to finalize coordination and identify the barangays that need the most assistance.

The City will use a combined budget from the local government and private partners to support the limited cash-for-work program.

Water supply

Meanwhile, water supply has been one of the city’s biggest challenges since typhoon Tino.

“Since the MCWD (Metropolitan Cebu Water District) cannot provide, the City tapped six private companies that offered well water,” said Malig-on; however, distribution remains a problem.

“We’ve coordinated with the barangays. The City has also rented additional tankers to bring water to affected areas,” he said.

Ouano has directed that priority be given to residents’ access to clean water over using it for street cleaning.

“We could use the fire trucks for flushing, but the priority right now is to provide water to the people,” said Malig-on, adding that mud removal in the interior areas will continue manually for now.

“It’s difficult to use our limited water supply for cleaning when so many people still need it,” he said.

“Some of our equipment are rented or borrowed, and we’re working closely with barangays and private partners to speed up recovery,” he added. / ABC