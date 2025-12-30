Mandaue traffic agency prepares personnel, dry run ahead of Sinulog

THE Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) has confirmed that it is fully prepared for the upcoming Sinulog and Traslacion activities, with traffic personnel deployment, route management, and contingency measures already in place.

According to Team head Hyll Retuya, the agency has been actively coordinating with organizers and church authorities as part of its preparations for the religious events.

Retuya said Team personnel attended meetings called by the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño to ensure proper coordination and alignment of plans.

“Our preparation for Sinulog and the Traslacion is already ongoing. We already have preparations in place, and we attended the meetings that were called by the Sto. Niño organizers,” Retuya said.

He added that from the agency’s side, they are already confident in their readiness for the event.

“On our side, I can say that we are already prepared,” he said.

Retuya said Team will deploy around 70 traffic personnel on the day of the procession.

These personnel will be assigned along the agency’s designated routes, particularly in areas where the convoy of the Sto. Niño will pass.

“We will be deploying around 70 personnel on that day within our routes. We will be locking down the areas where the convoy of the Sto. Niño will pass,” Retuya said.

In addition to ground personnel, Team will also deploy patrol units and motorcycle riders, especially at the city’s boundary points, to ensure smooth coordination.

“There will also be the deployment of patrols and motorcycle riders once we receive the convoy at the boundary,” Retuya said.

He said the agency believes it is “on the right track” with its preparations and is further strengthening its readiness through a scheduled dry run.

“We are also preparing for our dry run during the first week of January,” Retuya said.

Retuya noted that this year’s preparations are largely the same as those implemented last year, with no major changes to the overall traffic plan.

However, he said Team has prepared contingency plans in case of adverse weather conditions.

“There are no major changes compared to last year, except that we have a contingency plan if and when it rains or if flooding occurs. If none of those happen, the route will remain the same,” he said.

He clarified that there will be no full road closures during the event. Roads will only be temporarily closed while the convoy is passing and will be reopened immediately afterward.

“There will be no road closures. The road will only be closed while the convoy is passing, and once the tail end of the convoy has passed, the road will be opened again,” Retuya said.

Retuya confirmed that the Traslacion route in Mandaue City will remain unchanged.

The procession will pass through Subangdaku, Tipolo, and Sta. Cruz before proceeding straight to St. Joseph.

Team Mandaue urged motorists and the public to cooperate with traffic enforcers during the Sinulog and Traslacion activities to ensure a safe, orderly, and smooth flow of traffic throughout the religious celebration. (ABC)