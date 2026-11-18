TRAFFIC authorities in Mandaue City summoned a motorcycle rider after a video showed him allowing a child to kneel on the moving vehicle without a helmet.

Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) head Hyll Retuya said in an interview on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, that the rider has until Monday, November 23, to appear at the agency’s office and explain his actions.

If the rider fails to appear, Team will endorse the case to the Land Transportation Office for possible reckless driving and other traffic violations, Retuya said.

Authorities traced the rider to Barangay Tawason.

Retuya also raised concerns about motorists from Consolacion and northern towns who use interior roads and backdoor routes to evade traffic enforcers.

Team coordinates with barangay officials and deputized tanods across Mandaue’s 27 barangays to monitor these inner roads and apprehend violators.

Retuya said motorists must observe traffic rules on all roads -- not just major thoroughfares -- as authorities work to prevent similar incidents and protect passengers and other road users. (ABC)