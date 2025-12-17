Mandaue traffic worsens amid December holiday rush

TRAFFIC congestion in Mandaue City has significantly worsened due to the December holiday rush, with more people going out for shopping and seasonal activities, said Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) department head Hyll Retuya.

“Understandable, right, because it’s December and it’s the Christmas season. We understand that people are going out because it seems like they have a lot of money,” said Retuya, adding that this has resulted in noticeably heavier traffic, especially during rush hour.

Even in non-peak periods, Retuya said traffic still builds up because of the Christmas rush, but Team has been actively managing the situation.

“If you see our personnel, they are always on site. That’s what we’ve instructed, especially now with Christmas and the New Year approaching,” he said.

He pointed out that areas surrounding malls have particularly heavy congestion as parking lots are filled due to increased shopping activity.

Retuya said Team has deployed its personnel and mobile assets in these high-traffic areas to ensure a faster response whenever needed.

Among the most congested locations are UN Avenue, MC Briones Street, the vicinity near Pacific Mall, Highway Seno, and AC Cortes Avenue.

“These are the areas where traffic gets really heavy, especially those near malls and department stores,” Retuya said.

To address the surge, Team has reinforced traffic personnel in these busy zones and maintained visible mobile patrols.

“We have also reinforced our personnel, especially in the malls, where we have a lot of personnel. Our mobile patrol units are also visible in these areas,” he said.

Retuya said Team discouraged personnel from taking leave to ensure adequate staffing during the season.

He also noted adjustments in duty hours to accommodate special events like Misa de Gallo, with some personnel shifting schedules to monitor early morning traffic.

“Our main goal is to ensure that no road is left without personnel. That’s what we are aiming for so we can manage the traffic congestion,” Retuya said. (ABC)