Mandaue trims spending, Lapu remains low-key

THE Mandaue City Government will scale down the budget for this year’s Christmas party, while the Lapu-Lapu City Government will not host any grandiose party.

This, after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has urged government officials and workers to do away with lavish Christmas celebrations in solidarity with the thousands of Filipinos who suffered during the spate of typhoons that hit the country over the past months.

Responding to Malacañang’s call for local government units (LGUs) to adopt prudent spending and redirect resources to aid typhoon victims, Mandaue City Mayor Glenn Bercede said on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, that they will abide by

Malacañang’s mandate.

“Our city has a budget set aside for Christmas celebrations, but this year we will scale down our expenses. Regardless of whether there are leftover funds or not, we will still donate,” Bercede said in Cebuano.

However, he said he would seek assistance from the councilors to discuss the matter regarding the amount.

“This embodies the true essence and spirit of Christmas. I am confident our employees will not mind sharing their blessings,” added Vice Mayor Nerissa Soon-Ruiz.

Recently, Soon-Ruiz questioned the P16 million budget allocated for the City’s Christmas party in 2025.

Meanwhile, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan supports Marcos’ call for government officials and workers to avoid extravagant Christmas parties, according to his Public Information Officer Mark Anthony Bautista.

Bautista said that the City Government doesn’t typically organize grandiose Christmas party celebrations.

“Basically, the statement has already been practiced by the City. Here in Lapu-Lapu, we don’t celebrate extravagant celebrations when it comes to Christmas parties,” said Bautista in a mix of Cebuano and English.

He added that the City is not used to holding joint Christmas parties with City Hall employees and officials following the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020 and typhoon Odette in 2022.

No party in 2023

In addition to this is the fire incident that occurred on Dec. 12, 2023, where around 20,000 individuals were displaced and 600 houses were destroyed in Sitio Sta. Maria, Barangay Pusok.

The incident prompted Chan to cancel the Christmas party that year and donated the event’s preparations to the fire victims instead.

Bautista said that if a Christmas party will be held this year, it will be organized separately per office or everyone bringing their own provisions.

Moreover, the Lapu-Lapu City Government empathizes with individuals affected by the typhoons in Luzon and is willing to lend or offer donations to the victims, he said.

The donated amount will depend on the City Council and the mayor, said Bautista.

In a statement on Monday, Nov. 18, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin expressed confidence that there is no need for Malacañang to issue an order regarding the matter as he believes and trusts in the kindness of government workers who “can unilaterally adopt austerity in their celebrations.”

“Alinsunod sa panawagan ng ating Pangulo, hinihikayat namin ang lahat ng ahensya ng pamahalaan na iwasan ang mga marangyang pagdiriwang ngayong Pasko,” he said.

(In accordance with the call of our President, we encourage all government agencies to avoid lavish celebrations

this Christmas.)

“This call is in solidarity with the millions of our countrymen who continue to grieve over lives, homes and livelihoods lost during the six typhoons that pummeled us in a span of less than a month,” he added.

“True spirit of Christmas”

Instead of having a grand holiday celebration, Bersamin urged government agencies to instead donate the money that would be saved from observing simple Christmas celebrations to typhoon victims.

He said Christmas is all about compassion.

“The true spirit of Christmas implores us to celebrate with compassion, to share our blessings and to spread cheer. As a people united by love for our fellow men, we can cast away bleakness as we celebrate in this season of joy,” Bersamin said.

“On the part of the government, we will make sure that the Christmas spirit will be felt early by all the affected areas in the form of relief goods and assistance, of infrastructure rebuilt and of livelihoods restored,” he said.

Bersamin assured that the Philippine government is one with the Filipino people in remembering the suffering of those who were affected by typhoons Kristine, Leon, Marce, Nika, Ofel, and Pepito.

In the sidelines of the 49th National Prayer Breakfast at Malacañang Palace earlier Monday, Marcos assured the affected population that the government is working double time to start the rebuilding of calamity-hit communities as relief operations continue.

He urged Filipinos to remember typhoon victims and their sufferings when

celebrating Christmas.

“Sana naman pagkadating ng Pasko, tayong mga Pilipino, alalahanin natin ang ating mga kababayan na nasalanta,” Marcos said.

Thousands of families were displaced due to the impacts of the series of typhoons that struck the country over the past few weeks.

Typhoon Kristine, which submerged various communities, particularly in Calabarzon and Bicol, in flood waters, was recorded as the most deadly, with 159 recorded fatalities. / CAV, DPC, TPM