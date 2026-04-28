Mandaue truckers push for synchronized truck ban hours

MANDAUE City truckers are not asking for the total lifting of the city’s truck ban but are instead pushing for synchronized truck ban schedules among neighboring local government units to ease delivery delays and address concerns amid the lingering fuel crisis.

This was clarified by Hyll Retuya, head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team), after a meeting with the Visayas Unified Truckers Association, business groups, and local stakeholders regarding the request to suspend Mandaue’s 60-day truck ban.

Retuya said the meeting gave city officials a clearer understanding of the truckers’ actual concerns.

“We were glad that the truckers attended the meeting because it gave us the opportunity to hear directly from them and better understand their side,” Retuya said.

The request to suspend the 60-day truck ban was earlier raised through a letter from the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and local business groups.

However, Retuya said truckers made it clear that they are not in favor of removing the truck ban entirely.

“They said they do not agree with lifting the truck ban completely because it would create chaos on the roads. We have already seen that kind of situation before,” he said.

Instead, truckers are asking for uniform truck ban hours across Mandaue and neighboring local government units, where restrictions are currently longer and often inconsistent.

“Their only request is synchronization with neighboring LGUs. They are fine with Mandaue’s current setup because the city has a designated truck corridor. Their problem starts when they reach other areas where truck bans last until 9 a.m.,” Retuya said.

He said the issue is expected to be tackled in an upcoming meeting led by the Cebu Provincial Capitol, where truckers, business leaders, traffic officials, and mayors from Metro Cebu and nearby LGUs are expected to attend.

Retuya expressed hope that the long-standing issue would finally be resolved through a unified decision among local governments.

“Hopefully, this concern over the truck ban, especially with the lingering fuel crisis, can finally be addressed,” he said.

He added that Mandaue City officials, including Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, have agreed to respect whatever decision comes out of the provincial-level meeting.

“We have already agreed with Mayor Thadeo Jovito ‘Jonkie’ Ouano that whatever decision is reached during that meeting, we will abide by it,” Retuya said.

The move for synchronized truck ban schedules is seen as a compromise that would help improve the flow of goods while maintaining traffic order in Mandaue and surrounding areas. (ABC)